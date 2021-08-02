Firefighter responding to fire in Stockton, second person taken to hospital after crash

STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — A firefighter responding to a structure fire in Stockton has been taken to the hospital after a crash involving another vehicle, the Stockton Fire Department said.

A Stockton Fire truck hit a vehicle near West March Lane and North Pershing Avenue, officials said. The fire truck continued through the intersection and hit a building, damaging the tiller cab where a firefighter was riding.

The tiller cab was removed from the fire vehicle, officials told FOX40. The firefighter was taken to the hospital to be evaluated. Their condition is unknown.

A second person involved was also taken to the hospital in an unknown condition.

The southbound lanes of North Pershing Avenue are closed to traffic.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.