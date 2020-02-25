Firefighters: After crash, driver kept going with cyclist on roof

LINCOLN, Calif. (KTXL) — Firefighters in Lincoln say a driver struck a bicyclist and continue to drive for another quarter-mile until a good Samaritan forced them to stop on Monday.

A Facebook post from the Lincoln Fire Department shows a Cadillac SUV with a cracked windshield and a dented front end.

Officials said a witness got the driver to stop by merging into their lane and blocking them along Joiner Parkway.

The bicyclist was taken to the hospital with “significant injuries,” police said.

The Lincoln Police Department was expected to provide more information later Tuesday.