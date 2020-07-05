Firefighters battle 4-alarm fire threatening homes in Stockton

STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — Firefighters in Stockton are battling a 4-alarm fire Sunday afternoon that has spread to three homes and threatens others, according to Stockton fire officials.

Officials said three homes are ablaze in the area of East Harding Way and Stanford Avenue. Firefighters are asking the public to avoid the area to make room for emergency personnel.

The blaze is threatening additional homes in the area and is being fueled by high winds and hot, dry weather conditions, according to officials.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.