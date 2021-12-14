Fire at downtown Sacramento substation causes 6-block outage

The Latest — Tuesday, Dec. 14

12:32 p.m.

The Sacramento Fire Department said the fire at a downtown substation has caused an electricity outage in a six-block radius, affecting traffic signals in the area.

People are asked to drive carefully around the area of 6th and H streets.

Sacramento police said traffic in area of the downtown Railyards and H Street is impacted due to the fire and are asking drivers to use alternate routes.

Incident update: Power now being reported to be out for a 6-block radius. Traffic signals are out in the area. Drive with caution and avoid the area surrounding 6th and H Street. pic.twitter.com/f0h5aiyArc — Sacramento Fire Department (@SacFirePIO) December 14, 2021

12:19 p.m.

Sacramento Regional Transit said the fire burning at a power substation downtown has impacted light rail operating in the area.

SacRT has placed a bus bridge for passengers riding the Gold Line between the Sacramento Valley Station and the 13th Street Station.

Another bus bridge is in place for Blue Line riders between the 13th Street Station and the Arden/Del Paso Stations.

Green Line passengers are directed to use Bus Route 11.

Green Line passengers should use bus route 11. Download the Alert SacRT App for updates. — Sacramento Regional Transit (@RideSacRT) December 14, 2021

Original story below.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Firefighters are responding to a blaze in downtown Sacramento at a power substation.

The Sacramento Fire Department said crews are responding to the fire at 7th and H streets, where a Sacramento Municipal Utility District substation is located. Department officials said a small interior fire has been contained.

Incident info: 7th and H Street, fire at a power sub station. No injuries reported. Power is out covering a 4-block radius from 7th and H Street. SMUD is on scene assisting fire crews. pic.twitter.com/GQj20P9Gtc — Sacramento Fire Department (@SacFirePIO) December 14, 2021

As a result of the flames, power has gone out across a four-block radius, impacting traffic lights and several businesses in the area.

A large plume of black smoke was seen above the city Monday just before noon.

The Old Folsom Powerhouse, constructed in 1894, is located in front of the substation.

Councilwoman Angelique Ashby told residents to avoid the area.

(Photo Courtesy: Sacramento Fire Department)

(Photo Courtesy: Sacramento Fire Department)

(Photo Courtesy: Sacramento Fire Department)

(Photo Courtesy: Sacramento Fire Department)

“Please do not go into downtown Sacramento right now. Sacramento fire department is dealing with a fire at a SMUD power location. The lights controlling traffic are out on I & J St. And several businesses downtown have lost power. Please stay clear of the area,” Ashby tweeted.

Please do not go into downtown Sacramento right now. Sacramento fire department is dealing with a fire at a SMUD power location. The lights controlling traffic are out on I & J St. And several businesses downtown have lost power. Please stay clear of the area. @TheCityofSac — Angelique Ashby (@AngeliqueAshby) December 14, 2021

SMUD has also responded to the scene and is helping firefighters.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.