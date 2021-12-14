Fire at downtown Sacramento substation causes 6-block outage

The Latest — Tuesday, Dec. 14
12:32 p.m.
The Sacramento Fire Department said the fire at a downtown substation has caused an electricity outage in a six-block radius, affecting traffic signals in the area.
People are asked to drive carefully around the area of 6th and H streets.
Sacramento police said traffic in area of the downtown Railyards and H Street is impacted due to the fire and are asking drivers to use alternate routes.
12:19 p.m.
Sacramento Regional Transit said the fire burning at a power substation downtown has impacted light rail operating in the area.
SacRT has placed a bus bridge for passengers riding the Gold Line between the Sacramento Valley Station and the 13th Street Station.
Another bus bridge is in place for Blue Line riders between the 13th Street Station and the Arden/Del Paso Stations.
Green Line passengers are directed to use Bus Route 11.
Original story below.
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Firefighters are responding to a blaze in downtown Sacramento at a power substation.
The Sacramento Fire Department said crews are responding to the fire at 7th and H streets, where a Sacramento Municipal Utility District substation is located. Department officials said a small interior fire has been contained.
As a result of the flames, power has gone out across a four-block radius, impacting traffic lights and several businesses in the area.
A large plume of black smoke was seen above the city Monday just before noon.
The Old Folsom Powerhouse, constructed in 1894, is located in front of the substation.
Councilwoman Angelique Ashby told residents to avoid the area.
“Please do not go into downtown Sacramento right now. Sacramento fire department is dealing with a fire at a SMUD power location. The lights controlling traffic are out on I & J St. And several businesses downtown have lost power. Please stay clear of the area,” Ashby tweeted.
SMUD has also responded to the scene and is helping firefighters.
This story is developing. Check back for updates.