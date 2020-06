SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Crews are battling a fire that has spread through the back of a business in South Sacramento.

The Sacramento Fire Department says firefighters are at the business on La Grande Boulevard near Kiessig Avenue.

UPDATE** The incident at the 3400 Block of La Grande Blvd is at 4 Alarms. pic.twitter.com/B2vWUZsiJe — Sacramento Fire (@SacFirePIO) June 2, 2020

Images from the incident on La Grande Blvd. pic.twitter.com/9c4oo14iNJ — Sacramento Fire (@SacFirePIO) June 2, 2020

Surrounding businesses are being impacted by the flames but the fire department has not provided any additional details about the damage.

Additional crews have been called to the scene.

This story is developing. Check back for more updates.