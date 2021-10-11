Fast-moving fire burns through manure near Rancho Murieta Airport

The Latest – Monday, Oct. 11

3:35 p.m.

Cal Fire reports the fire, which is mainly burning in manure, is holding between 4.5 and 5 acres.

Dozers are being used to hold the fire line, but Cal Fire says the wind could pick up embers, leading to spot fires.

Original story below

SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — Air and ground crews are battling a grass fire near the Rancho Murieta Airport in Sacramento County.

Just before 2 p.m., Cal Fire reported the fast-moving flames in the area of Murieta Drive and Cantova Way had burned 5 acres.

Strong winds are whipping through the region and a Red Flag Warning is in effect until Tuesday night.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.