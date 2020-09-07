Firefighters battle fire in west Roseville

ROSEVILLE, Calif. — Firefighters are battling a fire in West Roseville that began Monday afternoon.

The Placer County Sheriff’s Office announced the fire was burning in Bedell Court just north of the Union Pacific railyard at 2:27 p.m.

Twenty minutes later, the sheriff’s office said forward progress had been stopped.

No evacuations are necessary, according to deputies.

Photos from across the railyard showed a column of black smoke rising into the air.

No information was released on what started the fire or if any structures were damaged.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.