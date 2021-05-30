Firefighters battle grass fire near Cal Expo during heatwave

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Large flames took over the American River Parkway near Cal Expo Sunday afternoon, where dozens of crews attacked the fire and prevented it from spreading.

That wasn’t the only challenge. Sacramento Fire Battalion Chief Brhett Steppig says the heatwave is drying out the grass even more, making it burn much hotter and faster.

“At this point, we are in a tinder box ready to burn, and fires are starting and progressing very easily,” said Steppig.

This isn’t the first-time fire crews have had to be called to the area. Two weeks ago, another portion of the parkway burned along the banks of the American River.

“We had multiple wind shifts with the fire that made it difficult to fight,” Steppig said. “The heat takes a toll on our crews, so we have to get more resources and crews out here so we can maintain constant fire attack as guys are getting overheated.”

Steppig says they currently have enough firefighters and resources in the region, but that could change when fire activity picks up later this summer across the state.

Right now, he says it’s about keeping the firefighters healthy.

“We have to keep our crews hydrated,” Steppig said.

Crews just ask people to very careful when out and about.