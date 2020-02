STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — A pickup truck burst into flames Wednesday at a gas station along Highway 88 in Stockton.

The Waterloo Morada Fire District says reports came in about the fire at Waterloo Gas and Liquor around 5:30 p.m.

When firefighters got to the gas station near Overhiser Road, the fire district says they found the truck engulfed in flames near a gas pump.

Firefighters quickly extinguished the fire before it could spread or cause any injuries.