SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Sacramento firefighters are battling a blaze along the Lower American River Parkway.

The Sacramento Fire Department tweeted at 4:48 p.m. that crews were battling the two-alarm fire just east of Discovery Park.

The flames are burning in an area of dry, dense vegetation, fire officials said.

Officials said additional help was requested.

Additional resources were requested. Assistance being provided by @metrofirepio with an air asset and a dozer. No injuries have occurred. 1 structure was threatened but remains intact due to defensible efforts. pic.twitter.com/biYKtq67HW — Sacramento Fire Department (@SacFirePIO) October 15, 2021

FOX40’s live cameras picked up a tall column of smoke above the area.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.