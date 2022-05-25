SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — All this week, Sacramento County firefighters are holding extrication drills to prepare them for real-life scenarios.

Using special tools to get to anyone who may be trapped inside, these firefighters know every second counts.

And while the emergency looks and feels very real, it’s just a drill — part of a series of drills put on by the Metropolitan Fire District of Sacramento at the Zinfandel Training Facility in Rancho Cordova.

The drills even included a car dangling off a three-story building.

FOX40’s Eytan Wallace was there and talked to the firefighter who helped organize the drills.