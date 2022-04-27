SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District is putting out a house fire that left one person dead.

According to Captain Parker Wilbourn, the fire started just before 9 p.m. Wednesday.

“Our hearts are heavy to report there was one fatality from this structure fire,” Wilbourne said.

The fire started in the back of the building, and Metro Fire said they were able to rescue a few people. No injuries were reported.

An investigator is at the scene trying to figure out the cause of the fire.

The blaze was contained to one building.

This is a developing story.