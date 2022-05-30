SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Firefighters moved fast to extinguish a grass fire off the freeway near Madison Avenue Monday afternoon.

Earlier Monday morning, a small brush fire also broke out along the Capital City freeway.

The Metropolitan Fire District of Sacramento told Fox40 they’ve seen an uptick in vegetation fires, and many threatening homes during this latest Red Flag Warning.

Thankfully, they said they’ve had the resources to battle them from the ground and air to quickly put them out, including a fire that happened over the weekend in North Highlands after someone cut their lawn.

With winds blowing, the flames threatened several homes and destroyed a couple of outbuildings.

Residents were relieved to see firefighters on the ground and in the air quickly douse the flames.

“A helicopter came almost as soon as we saw the smoke. There was a helicopter coming as well. So, they certainly saw it, possibly even before we did,” Resident Jonathan Holowaty said.

the Red Flag Warning for the California Delta and parts of the Central Valley will last from 11 a.m. Monday to 8 p.m. Tuesday.