YOLO COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — A driver crashed into a power pole in Yolo County Thursday afternoon.

Witnesses said sparks from the power line are what caused a small fire, just west of Esparto. Firefighters were able to keep those flames from nearby homes, but about 1,500 electrical customers lost power.

In South Sacramento, a fire scorched the ground at Lavar Burton Park. Firefighters were able to put out the fire, but not before residents tried to help.

“I opened the sprinkler, put on the water hose, but the hose didn’t have too much power,” one resident said.

During the Red Flag Warning, with high wind gusts, grass fires can move quickly.

“During these Red Flag events, they are super concerning for us, specifically the wind,” Cal Fire Division Chief Brian Mackwood said.

Mackwood said while fires in dense-forest areas create the biggest fires, grass fires in high winds can just as easily threaten homes as well.

“The wind is pushing those ember casts much farther out ahead of that main fire, which is producing additional fires or spots fires as we call it,” Mackwood said.

And while Cal Fire and other fire departments have been pleading with people to create defensible space, they said during the Red Flag Warning is not the time. So they ask that residents put away things like weed eaters — at least in for a couple more days.

“Mechanical lawnmowers, weed eaters, chainsaws those sorts of things, the next 72-hour period is not the period to be out there doing that,” Mackwood said.

Mackwood said while they are prepared to fight any fires that may pop up, they will be adding additional resources in the following months.