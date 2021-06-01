Firefighters put out restaurant fire in Folsom

FOLSOM, Calif. (KTXL) – Firefighters put out a fire at a restaurant in Folsom early Tuesday morning.

Officials with the Folsom Fire Department say they were alerted to a fire burning at a restaurant on Greenback Lane near Green Top Way just after 1 a.m. when the alarm connected to the restaurant’s sprinkler system went off.

When fire crews arrived, they say the blaze was burning the front of the building and after additional crews were brought in, they were able to put out the fire quickly.

Investigators say the inside of the restaurant was damaged by smoke and water.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.