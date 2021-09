CITRUS HEIGHTS, Calif. (KTXL) — Metropolitan Fire of Sacramento said they responded to an apartment fire on Sunrise Vista Drive.

According to Metro Fire, one person had to be taken to hospital after being rescued from the burning apartment. Two others were also injured.

The fire was contained to one apartment.

Fire contained to 1 apartment. 1 victim rescued from the burning apartment and transported. 3 patients total. Fire is extinguished. Correction- Citrus Heights PD onscene, not CHP. — Metro Fire of Sacramento (@metrofirepio) September 22, 2021

This is a developing story.