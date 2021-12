(Photo by Metro Fire of Sacramento)

RIO LINDA, Calif. (KTXL) — Metro Fire of Sacramento responded to a house fire in Rio Linda on Monday.

According to Metro Fire, crews were able to knock down the fire and keep it contained to the garage.

No injuries were reported, but firefighters did have to rescue five dogs and a turtle.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.