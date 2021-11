SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — Firefighters rescued a deer that had become stuck in a canal Sunday afternoon.

The dear was stuck in a section of the Folsom South Canal near Tributary Crossing Drive.

Metro Fire responded for a deer in the canal at Tributary and Gold Canal. The deer was successfully rescued and unharmed. He had completely given up, and had to relax for a minute with his rescuers once out of the water… pic.twitter.com/RIPuWu1MhP — Metro Fire of Sacramento (@metrofirepio) November 8, 2021

The deer was apparently exhausted in the water and needed to rest before continuing on its way, the Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District said in a statement.

A very tired, but undoubtedly grateful deer. (Courtesy: Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District)