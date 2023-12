(FOX40.COM) — An elderly dog was rescued from a deep canal on Wednesday by the help of some Yuba County based fire agencies, according to CAL FIRE Nevada-Yuba-Placer Unit.

At 2:47 p.m., crews with the Smartsville Fire Protection District responded to rescue the dog along with CAL FIRE NEU members from CAL FIRE Station 40.

Smartsville Fire Protection District

Fire crews used a 20 foot ladder and a dog harness to successfully retrieve the dog from the canal with no injuries to the dog or the firefighters.