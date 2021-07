CARMICHAEL, Calif. (KTXL) — A house fire in Carmichael injured one person Friday afternoon, according to Sacramento Metropolitan Fire Department.

Firefighters said flames were reaching out of the home when they arrived just after 2 p.m. at La Val Court near Hollister Avenue.

One person was rescued from inside the home and was taken to the hospital. Their injuries are not known.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.