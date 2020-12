SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Sacramento Metro Fire rescued a person from a house fire Saturday afternoon.

According to Capt. Chris Vestal, the first units to arrive reported there was a significant fire at the North Highlands home.

They also said there was some trouble fighting the fire because of “a lot of personal belongings inside the home.”

Metro Fire did not say if the person rescued had injuries or not.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.