TUOLUMNE COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) – Firefighters in Tuolumne County rescued someone who fell down a trail near the Stanislaus River Friday.

The fire department said the person fell off a trail below Tulloch Road and had major injuries.

When firefighters arrived, they hiked up the hill with the patient and waited for an ambulance.

Medical personnel provided aid and took the injured person to a valley trauma center.