Firefighters rescue two trapped by Turlock apartment complex fire

TURLOCK, Calif. (KTXL) — Two people were rescued from a fire that damaged four units at an apartment complex Thursday morning in Turlock.

Around 8:40 a.m., the Turlock Fire Department says a fire spread through an apartment complex on East Monte Vista Avenue, near Geer Road.

In a video posted by the fire department, screams can be heard as fire and smoke pour out of first- and second-story windows.

Firefighters rushed to rescue two residents who were trapped on the second floor, according to the fire department.

Multiple pets were also saved from the fire.

Fire officials say four residents were treated at the scene but no one had to be hospitalized.

The American Red Cross is helping the residents who were displaced after four apartments were damaged in the fire, according to the fire department.

Investigators are still trying to determine the cause of the blaze.