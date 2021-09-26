Firefighters rescuing person trapped inside vehicle in Rio Linda

(KTLX) — Elverta Road in Rio Linda is currently closed as firefighters rescue someone trapped inside a vehicle.
Metropolitan Fire of Sacramento said the incident happened near Elverta Road and Dominion Way.
This is a developing story.
