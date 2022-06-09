BRENTWOOD, Calif. (KRON) — Firefighters are responding to a brush fire Thursday afternoon in Brentwood, Cal Fire announced on Twitter. Fire officials told KRON4 the fire is in the area of Marsh Creek Road and Walnut Boulevard has grown to 200 acres.

Road Closures

Officials say road closures are in effect until 10 p.m. Thursday but could be extended later. Road closures in the area are in:

Walnut Blvd. & Marsh Creek Road

Marsh Creek Road & Vasco Road

Camino Diablo Road across Walnut Road

Camino Diablo & Vasco Road

Cal Fire tweeted about the incident at 2:40 p.m. when it was initially 15 acres. In a span of about 30 minutes, the fire grew to 75 acres. As of 4:55 p.m., the fire has grown to 200 acres. As of 4:10 p.m., the fire is 50% contained. Crews are making “good progress” and will remain on scene for several hours, according to Cal Fire.

However, the fire nearly tripled from when officials reported 75 acres around 4:08 p.m. As of 4:55 p.m., the fire is now at 200 acres.

The public is advised to use “extreme caution” when traveling in the area. Officials said there are “many” fire vehicles responding to the incident, including help from Contra Costa Fire Protection District.

A brush fire broke out in Brentwood (Cal Fire).

The National Weather Service Bay Area announced a number of heat advisories for Thursday and headed into the weekend. Temperatures, especially in the eastern part of Contra Costa County, are expected to reach into the 100s.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.