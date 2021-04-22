Firefighters respond to blaze at Del Paso Heights apartment complex, 3 hospitalized

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Three people were taken to the hospital Thursday after a fire broke out at a Del Paso Heights apartment complex.

The Sacramento Fire Department says crews responded to the two-alarm fire in the area of Grand Avenue and Rio Linda Boulevard.

According to the fire department, the fire was extinguished and only impacted one downstairs unit.

Firefighters say several people had to be rescued from balconies, and those taken to the hospital had smoke-related injuries that were not life-threatening.

Incident Final: Fire on the 3700 Block of Rio Linda Blvd has been extinguished and held to 1 downstairs unit. Total of 3 people transported for non-life threatening smoke related injuries. Several other people had to be rescued by firefighters off of balconies. pic.twitter.com/lIU8GyM8SO — Sacramento Fire Department (@SacFirePIO) April 22, 2021

What caused the fire has not been reported.

