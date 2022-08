CALAVERAS COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — Calaveras Consolidated Firefighters said it responded to reports of an aircraft going down at Lake Camanche Airstrip on Friday.

According to firefighters, crews found a single-engine aircraft a little ways away from the private dirt runway. The aircraft, which was based out of Lodi Airport, had crashed into some trees.

There were two people inside, and neither of them was hurt.