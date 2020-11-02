Firefighters respond to fire, find man dead in North Natomas garage

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento Fire Department says firefighters found an elderly man dead in a garage after responding to reports of a fire.

According to the department, firefighters went to a senior living community at Rose Arbor Drive near Natomas Boulevard.

When they got to the garage at one of the bungalows, there was some smoke and “indications of a fire extinguished by an activated sprinkler head in the garage.”

The department says the man was found dead in the same area. The investigation is ongoing.

