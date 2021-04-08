Firefighters respond to hazmat situation at Caltrans lab on Folsom Boulevard

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Firefighters responded Thursday to a hazmat situation at a California Department of Transportation laboratory in East Sacramento.

The Sacramento Fire Department says it responded to a hazmat incident involving chemical vapors at the Caltrans Translab on Folsom Boulevard near 59th Street.

One person had to be taken to a hospital for minor respiratory irritation, according to the fire department.

The fire department says a hazmat team is working to remove the chemicals before anyone can reenter the building.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.

