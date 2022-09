SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District firefighters recused and resuscitated an unconscious dog from a house fire in the Arden Arcade.

According to Metro Fire, firefighters located the dog inside unconscious and were able to resuscitate it and reunite the dog with its family.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Firefighters also rescued a cat from the home, but it ran away immediately, Metro Fire said.

Firefighters were able to contain the fire to the house of origin and there were no injuries.