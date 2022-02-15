Firefighters work overnight to stop flames at Modesto recycling plant

MODESTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Modesto fire crews worked throughout the night to get a fire at a recycling plant under control.

The Modesto Fire Department said the blaze broke out around 10 p.m. Monday at a recycling plant in the area of East Whitmore Avenue and Morgan Road.

Officials said firefighters struggled for hours battling the fire because of the abundance of combustible materials and a low supply of water available to crews.

Crews may need to work through Wednesday to ensure the facility is safe following the blaze, Modesto fire officials reported.

The public has been asked to avoid the area.

The cause of the fire has not been reported.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.