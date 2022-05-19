SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento Fire Department said it believes many of the vegetation fires along Freeport Boulevard were intentionally set.

Crews have quickly handled the fires, the fire department said. The vegetation fires were along Freeport Boulevard near Florin and Meadowview roads.

There is no information on who set the fires or if anyone has been seen near the fires.

The fire department is now asking the public to be vigilant and asks that any suspicious behavior be reported.

People with information can call the arson tip line at 916-808-8732.