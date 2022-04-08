SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento Fire Department said a fire at a large warehouse on First Avenue is one in a string of fires in the area over the last 18 months.

The fire happened on First Avenue near Fifth Street but has since been extinguished. There were no injuries reported.

According to the department, there have been about four other fires on the old California Shellfish Company property in the last 18 months. They said they believe all of the fires are human-caused.

Anyone with information about the fire is asked to contact Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers.