SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — With Sacramento County’s “host ordinance” going into effect Friday, officials can issue residents fines for the use of illegal fireworks.

Fireworks are considered illegal in California if they are able to go airborne or move around on the ground. ‘Safe and sane’ fireworks are more stationary and bear the state fire marshal’s seal.

If you see illegal fireworks activity near your home or anywhere, there are multiple ways you can report the sale and use of those fireworks to authorities.

Here is how Sacramento County residents can report illegal fireworks:

In unincorporated areas — 916-874-5115 or reportfireworks@saccounty.net

Sacramento — 916-808-FIRE or the “Nail ‘em” app

Folsom — 916-355-7231

Elk Grove — fireworks@elkgrovepd.org or “Nail ‘em” app

Rancho Cordova — 916-362-5115

Citrus Heights: 916-727-5500

Galt — 209-366-7000

In a video posted on the California Highway Patrol Valley Division Facebook page, the agency states that possession of illegal fireworks is a misdemeanor and can sometimes be a felony.

According to the video, the CHP and the West Sacramento Police said to never allow children to use fireworks, always have an adult present, never point or shoot fireworks at people and stay away from homes and dry brush.

Authorities also urge to light one firework at a time and always keep a hose and bucket of water ready. It’s highly recommended to soak those fireworks for 24 hours afterward before throwing them away.