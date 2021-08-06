Fourth of July fireworks sparked deadly North Highlands house fire, investigators say

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District investigators say the majority of the fires started during the Fourth of July holiday were caused by fireworks, including one that sparked a deadly blaze.

From July 2 through July 6, Metro Fire said they received reports about 29 grass fires, 21 miscellaneous fires and six structure fires. In total, they are investigating 120 fires.

Metro Fire said so far in their investigations, they’ve found 23 fires were caused by illegal fireworks. Seven were caused by safe and sane fireworks.

In one instance, during the early morning hours of July 5, a fire that started in the front yard of a North Highlands home spread to the rest of the house and a vehicle.

Metro Fire said a man was found inside the burning house on Floral Drive and taken to an area hospital, where he died.

A girl survived the flames and smoke by closing her bedroom door and climbing out the window, Metro Fire said.

“These actions, led to reduced exposure to deadly carbon monoxide and less damage to her bedroom which combined to allow her successful escape from the burning home,” fire officials wrote in Friday’s release.

Metro Fire has since discovered the fire was started by “safe and sane” fireworks that were improperly disposed of.

In total, officials also said illegal fireworks led to over $1.3 million in property loss.

Metro Fire said some fires started during the holiday are still being investigated.