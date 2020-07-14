First-come, first-served testing site opens in West Sacramento

WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) – Through Friday, a new COVID-19 testing site can be found at Elica Health Centers in West Sacramento.

“It’s been really stressful because I know that the numbers are spiking, especially with my age group,” Alexa Wirth said.

Wirth told FOX40 she was the first one at the Elica testing site at 6 a.m. Monday. She was three hours early but didn’t want to risk waiting in line only to find out the testing center had run out of tests.

This happened to Wirth last week at a pop-up testing site in Elk Grove.

Wirth said she looked across county lines, trying everything from government sites to CVS centers.

Finally, the West Sacramento woman booked an appointment in Marysville for the end of this week before learning about the Elica testing site.

“And that was before I knew someone close to me was even positive, so now it’s mandatory,” Wirth said.

Cathy Daniels believes she too could have been exposed because her children work with someone with a confirmed positive case.

Until now, neither she nor her children have been able to access convenient testing.

“This is great having this first-come-first-serve kind of program,” Daniels explained. “It’s really nice because if you try to call for appointments you can’t get through and you don’t want to wait two weeks.”

Some people in line told FOX40 they turned out simply because the test was local, free and geared towards those on Medi-Cal or without insurance.

But, whatever the reason for coming, Wirth says getting a test shouldn’t be as hard as it’s been.

“This test should be more accessible, Wirth said. “I feel like everyone should be getting tested, regardless.”

Testing is available at Elica Health Centers on Halyard Drive from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. through this Friday, July 17.