First dose vaccine appointments paused at Cal Expo as operations transition over to private company

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A private company will take over COVID-19 vaccine operations at Cal Expo, leading to a temporary halt in first dose appointments at the drive-thru site.

In a release sent Friday, Sacramento County Public Information Officer Janna Haynes says starting this week, the county’s public health department will start the process of handing over the Cal Expo vaccination site to Curative.

The private company has been running the McClellan Park drive-thru vaccination site.

“The County is making this transition to Curative at Cal Expo to shift public health resources to allow for the preparation of additional vaccination sites and operational needs in expectation of greater vaccine supply in the coming months,” Friday’s release reads.

During the transition, first dose appointments will be handled by other Sacramento County providers.

Curative is expected to start scheduling appointments at Cal Expo’s site again sometime in early to mid-April.

In the meantime, Haynes says second dose appointments at Cal Expo will still take place.

“A reminder that the full change over doesn’t take place until April 19. And all first dose allotments that would normally be used at Cal Expo between now and then, will be dispersed to other locations throughout the county,” Haynes wrote.

All appointments will still be first come, first served.

“Our partnership with Curative at the McClellan Park drive-through vaccination site has worked out well. The only difference the public will see at Cal Expo under Curative is a change to the registration site for a vaccination appointment,” said Sacramento County Health Officer Dr. Olivia Kasirye.