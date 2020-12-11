First doses of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine could arrive in San Joaquin County next week

SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — San Joaquin County is one of 32 counties across California that will receive the first doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine early, pending federal approval.

“This is huge. It’s what we’ve been waiting for and what the governor has referred to as the ‘light at the end of the tunnel,’” San Joaquin County Health Officer Dr. Maggie Park said. “It’s been completely studied and if you see the FDA approve it, you can be pretty certain that it’s safe and efficacious.”

Park said her agency will receive the first shipment because they have the ultra-cold freezer needed to store the vaccine at minus 94 degrees Fahrenheit. Not all medical centers and hospitals have that technology.

“We do have a couple of hospitals that also have the potential to do ultra-cold storage. But in this very first initial shipment, it will be public health receiving it, and then we will be distributing it to our hospitals,” Park told FOX40.

Moderna’s vaccine is expected to go through the same FDA approval process on Dec. 17 to be the second vaccine available.

Park said the first shipment of nearly 5,000 Pfizer doses could arrive in Stockton as early as next week.

“Very soon after that, we’re expecting 6,000 doses of the Moderna and then, after that, more of the Pfizer,” Park said. “So, it’s going to be a very busy time and it’s fast and furious now. Now that it’s coming, we expect them to come rather quickly.”

The vaccine will be rolled out in phases.

Park said the first shots will be given to health care workers, first responders and residents of skilled nursing and assisted living facilities.

“It’s still going to be a while to get through all of the phase one people. So, it might be a while before some people in the general public have access to the vaccine, but still, very exciting news that it’s here,” Park said.

Park said it takes two shots to be fully protected from the virus.

She warns those who get the first shot not to become complacent and said for everyone else, now is not the time to let up while you wait to be vaccinated.

“I’m hoping that people are getting excited that the vaccine is coming because that means there’s an end in sight to all of this,” Park said. “But that does not mean that we want anyone to let their guard down.”