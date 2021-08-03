First human West Nile virus infection confirmed in Stanislaus County

STANISLAUS COUNTY, Calif. (KXTL) — A woman was diagnosed with West Nile virus, marking Stanislaus County’s first confirmed case of the virus this year, the county’s Health Services Agency reported Tuesday.

Health officials said pools of mosquitos found in the county first tested positive for West Nile virus in June. Since July, officials found the virus in 20 mosquito samples and one dead bird.

A San Luis Obispo County resident died after contracting the virus in July, becoming California’s first West Nile virus death of 2021. In 2020, 11 Californians died of the virus, the state’s Department of Public Health reported.

Four cases of the virus have been reported in California so far in 2021.

Health officials recommend taking the following steps to avoid exposure to mosquito bites:

Use insect repellent

Wear clothing that covers the skin

Drain or dump standing water where mosquitos lay their eggs

Avoid being outdoors during dusk or dawn when virus-carrying mosquitos are most active