STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — For the first time in San Joaquin Delta College’s 87-year history a woman of color, Dr. Lisa Aguilera Lawrenson, a Latina woman, will lead the community college as its twelfth superintendent.

“I am truly honored to have been selected to serve Delta College and the community as its next superintendent/president,” said Dr. Aguilera Lawrenson. “I look forward to working with the Board of Trustees, as well as community and campus leaders to provide excellence in education and workforce training in support of economic development in our region.”

Lawrenson has been serving as Delta’s acting superintendent/president since September 2021 and before that was an English professor for 30 years, instructional dean, vice president of instruction and vice president of student services.

Lawrenson completed her general education requirements from American River College before going on to complete her Ph.D. program in education with an emphasis in community college leadership at Oregon State University.

According to Delta College Board of Trustees President Dr. Charles Jennings, Lawrenson was always a strong candidate for the position given her experience and commitment to the success of her students.

“We really feel she’s the right person at the right time to move the college forward as we grow and serve our community,” Jennings said.