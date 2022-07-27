PLACER COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — Placer County Public Health Officials have confirmed the first positive monkeypox case in Placer County.

According to officials, the individual is currently in isolation and was likely exposed due to in-state travel.

More than 600 cases of monkeypox have been reported in California over the past several weeks.

“Given other cases across the region and state, it is not surprising to see a case in Placer County, and I expect we may see more,” Dr. Rob Oldham said in a news release. “It is good to be aware, yet the risk of infection to the general public remains low.”

Monkeypox spreads by direct contact with infectious sores, scabs, or bodily fluids and can also be spread through close personal contact, such as face-to-face contact or living with a person who has monkeypox. It can also spread by touching unclean materials, such as clothing, that was previously used by a person with monkeypox.

Placer County Public Health is working with the individual who tested positive so they can contact those who may have been exposed.

Currently Placer County has a limited supply of the JYNNEOS vaccine and it is prioritized for those who have been in close contact with someone who has monkeypox.