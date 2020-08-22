First responders’ coffee company organizes ‘Roast for Relief’ campaign during wildfires

VACAVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — A Vacaville-based coffee company, owned and operated by first responders, is helping their community that’s been hit hard by the LNU Lightning Complex fires.

Muertos Coffee Company has organized the Roast for Relief campaign. Click or tap here for more information and click or tap here for their GoFundMe.

The Giannuzzi family has created a GoFundMe for their parents, which can be reached by clicking or tapping here. A GoFundMe for Diane and Dan Johnson, who lost their home of 22 years, can be reached by clicking or tapping here.