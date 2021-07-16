Five caught stealing catalytic converters in one day in Sacramento County

SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — Five suspected catalytic converter thieves were recently arrested in one day in Sacramento County.

The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office said it got a call from a citizen that two people were trying to steal a catalytic converter from a Toyota Prius in a parking lot on Madison Avenue near College Oak Drive.

Deputies got to the area and said they caught one of the suspected thieves acting as a lookout while the second person was under the Prius removing parts.

Inside their vehicle, there were parts from the Prius and cutting tools.

Minutes after arresting the pair, the sheriff’s office said they got a call from another citizen who had taken photos of two people who had stolen a catalytic converter 2.5 miles away in Carmichael.

Just miles away from the alleged theft on Gibbons Drive, deputies said they found the suspects’ vehicle with a catalytic converter and cutting tools inside.

The sheriff’s office said they arrested all five people involved in the two thefts. They face charges for grand theft and vehicle tampering.