Five people injured in Fairfield crash, witness says cars were racing on I-80 before collision

FAIRFIELD, Calif. (KTXL) — Five people were injured in a multi-vehicle crash in Fairfield Saturday afternoon, according to the Fairfield Fire Department.

The crash happened on the westbound lanes of Interstate 80 just west of Airbase Parkway.

A witness of the crash told FOX40 that several cars were racing in traffic before the accident occurred.

One of the cars traveling on the freeway was seen swerving onto the shoulder after hitting a pickup truck that was towing a trailer. One of the people in that car was ejected onto the roadway, according to a witness.

Photographs from the crash show at least one four-door sedan involved with major damage to the front and back of the car.

The witness said at least one of the cars that was racing drove off from the scene after the accident.

More than a dozen people stopped to help remove the ejected person from the road and helped another injured person in the same vehicle according to the witness.

When authorities arrived they said they found a total of five people needing medical attention, one of whom had major injuries.

All five patients were taken to a local trauma center for treatment, according to fire officials.