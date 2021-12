CARMICHAEL, Calif. (KTXL) — Metropolitan Fire of Sacramento reports that five people were involved in a car crash Wednesday evening.

Metro Fire said it was a head-on crash in Carmichael at Walnut Avenue and Kinross Road, and that the crash injured five people, three of whom are children.

Officials report two people had critical injuries and the others had major injuries. All of them were taken to the hospital.

