(FOX40.COM) — A five-year-old is in the hospital with critical injuries after a crash occurred in Sacramento County on Wednesday morning.

According to Sacramento Metro Fire, the crash happened around 1:21 a.m. in North Highlands near Elkhorn Boulevard and Sprig Drive.

The agency said a “solo sedan-style vehicle” crashed into a tree while five people were in the car, two adults and three children.

California Highway Patrol added that all children in the vehicle were under 8. The two other children who were involved are dealing with moderate injuries.

Upon an investigation, CHP concluded that a hit-and-run driver sideswiped the sedan-style vehicle that was carrying the family.

Further investigation revealed that the father, who was driving the vehicle when it crashed into the tree, was driving under the influence. CHP said he was arrested.