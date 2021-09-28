Fix50 project to affect traffic near Watt Avenue until next week

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Fix50 project will be affecting traffic near Watt Avenue until next week, Caltrans said.

Crews will be installing a temporary concrete barrier to divide traffic on eastbound Highway 50 between Howe Avenue to Watt Avenue while they are performing construction in the area.

Drivers who want to take the Watt Avenue exit are asked to stay in the right two lanes before the split.

“Loud construction is taking place at Howe Avenue/Hornet Drive to Watt Avenue, from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. Work is planned to continue into next week,” Caltrans said.