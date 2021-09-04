Flames destroy El Dorado County home

A home in Rescue, California was destroyed by flames early Saturday morning, Sept. 4, 2021. (Photos courtesy of the El Dorado Hills Fire Department.)

RESCUE, Calif. (KTXL) — An El Dorado County home was destroyed in a fire early Saturday morning.

The El Dorado Hills Fire Department said just before 4 a.m., fire crews from multiple agencies responded to a house fire on Howard Drive near Dear Valley Road in the town of Rescue.

When firefighters arrived, they discovered the house was engulfed in flames and threatening surrounding grasslands.

The residents inside were able to escape and no injuries were reported.

Fire crews were able to contain the blaze and fire officials said they will be working for several hours to extinguish any hotspots.

Fire officials are reminding residents to check their smoke detector twice a year and have an exit plan in case a fire breaks out.

No information was released on what caused the fire.