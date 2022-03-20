SONORA, Calif. (KTXL) — A man is behind bars on suspicion of arson after a church burned in Sonora Saturday night.

The Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded to reports of a fire at The Journey Church on Mono Way around 8 p.m.

When deputies arrived, they found the church fully engulfed by flames.

Cal Fire crews helped manage the fire and investigated the cause.

At around 12:30 a.m. Sunday, Cal Fire crews requested deputies return to the scene of the fire after 23-year-old Brennan Debisschop entered the active fire scene acting strange and authorities said he refused to leave.

When deputies arrived, they detained Debisschop.

Cal Fire investigators arrested Debisschop during their investigation and booked him at the Dambacher Detention Center on arson and burglary charges.

No information was released on how the fire was started.