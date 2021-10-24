Flash flood warning for Caldor Fire burn scar, rain slows Hwy 50 traffic

(KTXL) — The pounding rain has replaced the crackling of the Caldor Fire that burned in August.

The El Dorado County Office of Emergency Services issued a flood risk warning to people living in the burn areas urging them to be vigilant as heavy rainfall increases the chance for flash flooding, deadly debris flows and mudslides.

During the height of the Caldor Fire over summer, the south fork of the American River was eerily quiet compared to the rain-powered rushing water Sunday outside Kyburz and the Silver Fork neighborhood surrounding the Caldor Fire burn scar.

The traffic on Highway 50 moved along but traveler Sonja Atrisco, who was driving through from Los Angeles, told FOX40 the stormy weather had drivers taking the road extra slow.

“I think we left around 4. It should be an hour, driving it took us almost 10 hours,” Atrisco said.

Angelo and Ruby Rivas from Stockton, who enjoyed Lake Tahoe with family, also experienced delays.

“It’s taking a little longer to get home,” Ruby Rivas said. “Definitely pretty wet over there.”

“Drive safe and just watch the road,” Angelo Rivas advised.